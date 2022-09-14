Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Tactical Combat Care Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



20220914 - TCCC CW22



1st Lt. Corin Swarbrick, a critical care nurse assigned to 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, U.S. Army Reserve, shares best practices of tourniquet application and massive hemorrhage control during the Tactical Combat Care course September 14, 2022. Sharing best practices ensures that urgent health care standards are equal across the partner nations, and those involved can teach their medics. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.