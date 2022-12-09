Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

20220912 - Opening Ceremony CW22



US Navy Commander Victor Lange, Senior Defense Official / Defense Attaché - US Embassy Suva, Fiji. Formally commenced the Multilateral event Exercise Cartwheel 2022 with a motivational speech encouraging positivity and lasting friendships amongst the participating Forces to enhance readiness and interoperability, September 12th, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.