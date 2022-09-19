Jungle Survival Reel

Social media reel featuring U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, practicing survival skills as a part of a jungle-survival class during Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Fuji Viper exemplifies the commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across the Indo-Pacific region. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 23:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857900
|VIRIN:
|220919-M-MN384-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225869
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
