    Jungle Survival Reel

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    09.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Social media reel featuring U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, practicing survival skills as a part of a jungle-survival class during Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Fuji Viper exemplifies the commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across the Indo-Pacific region. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 23:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857900
    VIRIN: 220919-M-MN384-0001
    Filename: DOD_109225869
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Survival Reel, by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    survival
    Marines
    training
    jungle
    3D MARDIV
    Fuji Viper

