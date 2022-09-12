Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: September 12, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The 51st Fighter Wing test their mobile aircraft arresting system, Exercise Gema Bhakti 22 takes place, and the 3d Marine Division prepares for their 80th anniversary battle colors rededication ceremony

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857898
    VIRIN: 220916-N-UC197-2001
    Filename: DOD_109225804
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 12, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    tokyo
    51st fighter wing
    usindopacom
    Gema Bhakti 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT