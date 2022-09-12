On this Pacific News: The 51st Fighter Wing test their mobile aircraft arresting system, Exercise Gema Bhakti 22 takes place, and the 3d Marine Division prepares for their 80th anniversary battle colors rededication ceremony
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 22:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857898
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-UC197-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225804
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 12, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
