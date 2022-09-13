The 31st Fighter Wing prepares for and begins training at RAF Lakenheath, UK for Cobra Warrior 2022 B-Roll package. Interviewee: U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Telken, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot/Cobra Warrior project officer.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857886
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-EU398-204
|Filename:
|DOD_109225623
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st Fighter Wing prepares for/begins Cobra Warrior 2022 B-roll Package, by TSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT