    31st Fighter Wing prepares for/begins Cobra Warrior 2022 B-roll Package

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing prepares for and begins training at RAF Lakenheath, UK for Cobra Warrior 2022 B-Roll package. Interviewee: U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Telken, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot/Cobra Warrior project officer.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857886
    VIRIN: 220913-F-EU398-204
    Filename: DOD_109225623
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: GB

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing prepares for/begins Cobra Warrior 2022 B-roll Package, by TSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    31st Fighter Wing
    RAF Lakenheath
    555th Fighter Squadron
    F16C Fighter Falcon
    555th Fighter Generation Squadron

