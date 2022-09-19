Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's trilateral meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in New York City, New York.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857880
    Filename: DOD_109225471
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Antony J. Blinken
    Jeyhun Bayramov
    Ararat Mirzoyan

