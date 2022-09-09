Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Air Force Base physical therapy clinic

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Unna Mangune, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron officer in charge, describes the importance of the physical therapy clinic in injury recovery and prevention at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 9. 2022. Physical therapists are responsible for the rehabilitation and treatment of patients with injuries related to the musculoskeletal system, including pre- and post-injury prevention as well as muscle, tendon, and ligament surgeries and injuries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857879
    VIRIN: 220719-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109225432
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Holloman Air Force Base physical therapy clinic, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    physical therapy clinic
    49th OMR

