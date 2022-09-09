Holloman Air Force Base physical therapy clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Unna Mangune, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron officer in charge, describes the importance of the physical therapy clinic in injury recovery and prevention at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 9. 2022. Physical therapists are responsible for the rehabilitation and treatment of patients with injuries related to the musculoskeletal system, including pre- and post-injury prevention as well as muscle, tendon, and ligament surgeries and injuries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)