U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Vinson, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists with 189th Mission Support Group, Arkansas National Guard, deployed in support of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, Southern Command, answers several questions about his experience during HEART 22 on August 29, 2022 in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|857875
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-ED017-364
|PIN:
|364
|Filename:
|DOD_109225387
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|GT
This work, HEART 22 Interview - Capt. Eric Vinson, by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
