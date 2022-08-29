Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 Interview - Capt. Eric Vinson

    GUATEMALA

    08.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Vinson, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists with 189th Mission Support Group, Arkansas National Guard, deployed in support of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, Southern Command, answers several questions about his experience during HEART 22 on August 29, 2022 in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Location: GT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 Interview - Capt. Eric Vinson, by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Guatemala
    Humanitarian
    SOUTHCOM
    Dental
    HEART 22

