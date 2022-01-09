Introduction to Rock Island Aresenal and First Army
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 15:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|857870
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-FH778-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225325
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army Headquarters Welcome Video, by MSG Peter Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT