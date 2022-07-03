Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Heritage Month - Breaking the Bias

    03.07.2022

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The theme for 2022 Women's Heritage Month is "Breaking the bias". In this video we conduct interviews with three USAF female members stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne Wyoming. Featured are Alice Macvey - 90th Civil Engineering Squadron Chief of Project Management, Captain Emily Doering - 90th Mission Support Group Executive Officer, and Senior Airman Tajah Ellis - 90th Forces Support Squadron Assistant Sports Manager, telling us how they are setting the standard for breaking the bias in the work place.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 17:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857868
    VIRIN: 220308-F-MN204-0002
    Filename: DOD_109225284
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Heritage Month - Breaking the Bias, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Heritage Month
    90MW
    90MSG
    90FSS
    90CES

