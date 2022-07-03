The theme for 2022 Women's Heritage Month is "Breaking the bias". In this video we conduct interviews with three USAF female members stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne Wyoming. Featured are Alice Macvey - 90th Civil Engineering Squadron Chief of Project Management, Captain Emily Doering - 90th Mission Support Group Executive Officer, and Senior Airman Tajah Ellis - 90th Forces Support Squadron Assistant Sports Manager, telling us how they are setting the standard for breaking the bias in the work place.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 17:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857868
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-MN204-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109225284
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Heritage Month - Breaking the Bias, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
