More than 11,000 athletes from all 50 states competed in the 2022 Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. The 2022 event marked the 26th anniversary of the marathon and coincides with the U.S. Air Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857863
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225235
|Length:
|00:08:31
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Marathon Race Day B-Roll, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT