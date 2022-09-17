USAF Marathon Race Day B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 11,000 athletes from all 50 states competed in the 2022 Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. The 2022 event marked the 26th anniversary of the marathon and coincides with the U.S. Air Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)