    USAF Marathon Race Day B-Roll

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    More than 11,000 athletes from all 50 states competed in the 2022 Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. The 2022 event marked the 26th anniversary of the marathon and coincides with the U.S. Air Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857863
    VIRIN: 220917-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_109225235
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, USAF Marathon Race Day B-Roll, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marathon
    runners
    88ABW
    wright-pat

