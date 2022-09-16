Marine Aircraft Group 49 is a United States Marine Corps Reserve aviation unit that is based at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, New Jersey. This Marine Units reinforce the Active Marine Forces during war time, national emergencies and contingency operations throughout the world. They provide personnel and assault support for active-duty forces. They are here on the Fort Dix Range Complex at Range27A during an M18 Pistol Instructional Firearms Training (Video is provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857859
|VIRIN:
|220916-O-BC272-999
|Filename:
|DOD_109225206
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – MAG 49 M18 Pistol Instructional Firearms Training RG 27A 16 SEPT 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT