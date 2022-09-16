Fort Dix – MAG 49 M18 Pistol Instructional Firearms Training RG 27A 16 SEPT 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Aircraft Group 49 is a United States Marine Corps Reserve aviation unit that is based at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, New Jersey. This Marine Units reinforce the Active Marine Forces during war time, national emergencies and contingency operations throughout the world. They provide personnel and assault support for active-duty forces. They are here on the Fort Dix Range Complex at Range27A during an M18 Pistol Instructional Firearms Training (Video is provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)