The Cincinnati Reds welcome Team Wright-Patt

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Air Force recruits at the Great American Ball Park prior to the Reds-Rockies game Sept. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH. The ceremony was part of the Reds’ annual Military Appreciation Night. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker and SrA Jack Gardner)