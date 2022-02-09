Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cincinnati Reds welcome Team Wright-Patt

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker and Senior Airman Jack Gardner

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Air Force recruits at the Great American Ball Park prior to the Reds-Rockies game Sept. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH. The ceremony was part of the Reds’ annual Military Appreciation Night. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker and SrA Jack Gardner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857852
    VIRIN: 210907-F-VC621-1001
    Filename: DOD_109225166
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cincinnati Reds welcome Team Wright-Patt, by Christopher Decker and SrA Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MLB
    USAF
    Reds
    WPAFB
    88ABW

