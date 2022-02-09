The Cincinnati Reds welcome Team Wright-Patt

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Air Force recruits at the Great American Ball Park prior to the Reds-Rockies game Sept. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH. The ceremony was part of the Reds’ annual Military Appreciation Night. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker and SrA Jack Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 16:10
|Location:
|US
