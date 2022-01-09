Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    A video of the military working dogs demonstrating their training to the Starbase kids.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857848
    VIRIN: 220901-F-BS488-450
    Filename: DOD_109225022
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Video, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Video
    MWD
    Davis-Monthan
    Dogs
    USAF
    DM

