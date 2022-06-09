Chaplain Foust - Words of Encouragement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust is the 23rd Wing chaplain, Chaplain Foust is in the house and bringing some wisdom on how the simple act of encouragement can be life-changing and can become a crucial part of our lives in the home and the workplace. Take the time today to share some words of encouragement with your loved ones, friends and coworkers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)