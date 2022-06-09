U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust is the 23rd Wing chaplain, Chaplain Foust is in the house and bringing some wisdom on how the simple act of encouragement can be life-changing and can become a crucial part of our lives in the home and the workplace. Take the time today to share some words of encouragement with your loved ones, friends and coworkers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|09.06.2022
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, Chaplain Foust - Words of Encouragement, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
