    ARMD Virtual Symposium - Day 3

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Mr. Hank Minitrez - Moderator
    Ms. Joo Y. Chung
    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Privacy, Civil Liberties, and Transparency
    Ms. Martha Wagner Murphy
    NARA Deputy Director OGIS
    MG Joseph (Joe) B. Berger III
    The Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Army

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857838
    Filename: DOD_109224883
    Length: 01:20:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMD Virtual Symposium - Day 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

