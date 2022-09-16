Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Care of Our People

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Chanda Johnson 

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks about the strength of our military men and women, and the Department of Defense's commitment to their needs.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:41
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

