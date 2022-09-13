POW/MIA Recognition Day 2022 - Nebraska National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For National POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 16, 2022, Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, shares artifacts and stories from a journal kept by Norman Weiler, an American volunteer to the Royal Canadian Air Force, during his imprisonment. The artifacts are on display at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Gauret Stearns)