For National POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 16, 2022, Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, shares artifacts and stories from a journal kept by Norman Weiler, an American volunteer to the Royal Canadian Air Force, during his imprisonment. The artifacts are on display at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 12:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857835
|VIRIN:
|220913-Z-VY191-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109224841
|Length:
|00:09:25
|Location:
|SEWARD, NE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, POW/MIA Recognition Day 2022 - Nebraska National Guard, by SPC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
