    POW/MIA Recognition Day 2022 - Nebraska National Guard

    SEWARD, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    For National POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 16, 2022, Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, shares artifacts and stories from a journal kept by Norman Weiler, an American volunteer to the Royal Canadian Air Force, during his imprisonment. The artifacts are on display at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Gauret Stearns)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857835
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-VY191-0001
    Filename: DOD_109224841
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: SEWARD, NE, US 

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    World War II
    National Guard
    Royal Canadian Air Force

