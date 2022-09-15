Holloman Airmen celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from around the 49th Wing speak about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 15, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month commemorates the impact that hispanic communities and culture has had in our country and the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)