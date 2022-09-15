Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Airmen celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from around the 49th Wing speak about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 15, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month commemorates the impact that hispanic communities and culture has had in our country and the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220915-F-TY635-1001
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    49th Wing.

