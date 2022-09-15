Airmen from around the 49th Wing speak about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 15, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month commemorates the impact that hispanic communities and culture has had in our country and the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857833
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-TY635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109224796
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Airmen celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
