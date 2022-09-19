John Sherman, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, speaks at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Spectrum Policy Symposium.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 11:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857832
|Filename:
|DOD_109224795
|Length:
|00:11:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Official Speaks at Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT