Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Official Speaks at Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    John Sherman, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, speaks at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Spectrum Policy Symposium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857832
    Filename: DOD_109224795
    Length: 00:11:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Official Speaks at Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT