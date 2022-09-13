Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Search and Rescue Training

    WI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment and Maryland National Guard Soldiers from the 175th Wing, 104th Fighter Squadron conduct combat search and rescue training using their UH-60 Blackhawks and A-10 Thunderbolt II's, respectively, at Volk Field, Wis. on September 13, 2022. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857824
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-PV458-001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109224652
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: WI, US

    This work, Combat Search and Rescue Training, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WisconsinNationalGuard #MarylandNationalGuard #Blackhawks #A10 #CombatSearchandRescue

