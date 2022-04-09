The 557th Expeditionary Red Horse squadron completed an equipment retrograde at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 5, 2022. 58 vehicles were drained, purged, and sent to Cargo City to be properly disposed of, making room for new equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857818
|VIRIN:
|220904-F-PT849-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109224572
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 557th Expeditionary Red Horse makes way for new heavy equipment, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT