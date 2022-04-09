Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    557th Expeditionary Red Horse makes way for new heavy equipment

    KUWAIT

    09.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 557th Expeditionary Red Horse squadron completed an equipment retrograde at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 5, 2022. 58 vehicles were drained, purged, and sent to Cargo City to be properly disposed of, making room for new equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857818
    VIRIN: 220904-F-PT849-0001
    Filename: DOD_109224572
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KW

    TAGS

    Red Horse
    Heavy Equipment
    Retrograde
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem
    Equipment Retrograde

