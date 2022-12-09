Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monarchs in the Rough

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Supply Center Columbus Eagle Eye Golf Course has been designated as a Monarchs in the Rough official habitat site for the monarch butterfly by Audubon International.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 09:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857806
    VIRIN: 220912-D-LP749-376
    Filename: DOD_109224541
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    Monarch Butterfly
    Monarch Butterfly habitat

