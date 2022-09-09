NAVSTA Rota honors the first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a ceremony at the base chapel. AFN In-Focus. (U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff Sherman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857803
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-MG537-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109224477
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVSTA Rota 9/11 First Responder Ceremony, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT