    NAVSTA Rota 9/11 First Responder Ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    NAVSTA Rota honors the first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a ceremony at the base chapel. AFN In-Focus. (U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff Sherman/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857803
    VIRIN: 220909-N-MG537-001
    Filename: DOD_109224477
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    This work, NAVSTA Rota 9/11 First Responder Ceremony, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

