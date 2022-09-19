220919-N-ST310-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 19, 2022) Team NAVFAC members from NAVFAC Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic supported the 2022 NAS Oceana STEM Learning Lab Day, Sept. 16, to welcome 5th grade students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Students conducted a Penny Boat Challenge and built mini structures using 1:12 scale cinder blocks and mortar. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
