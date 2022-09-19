Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 NAS Oceana STEM Learning Lab Day

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    220919-N-ST310-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 19, 2022) Team NAVFAC members from NAVFAC Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic supported the 2022 NAS Oceana STEM Learning Lab Day, Sept. 16, to welcome 5th grade students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Students conducted a Penny Boat Challenge and built mini structures using 1:12 scale cinder blocks and mortar. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 08:22
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 NAS Oceana STEM Learning Lab Day, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

