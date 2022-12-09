Ample Strike 22: reinforcing our commitment to NATO partners and allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion (Attack), 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in Ample Strike 22 at Boletice Training Area, Czechia from Sept. 5-16, 2022. Ample Strike is a Czech-led, multinational, live-fire exercise conducted in various training areas across Czechia that offers advanced air/land integration training to JTAC in coordination with fighter aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Minor) (This version depicts U.S. Army and V Corps logo at end)