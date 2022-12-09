Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion (Attack), 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in Ample Strike 22 at Boletice Training Area, Czechia from Sept. 5-16, 2022. Ample Strike is a Czech-led, multinational, live-fire exercise conducted in various training areas across Czechia that offers advanced air/land integration training to JTAC in coordination with fighter aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Minor) (This version depicts U.S. Army and V Corps logo at end)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857800
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-JB875-116
|Filename:
|DOD_109224427
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BOLETICE, CZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ample Strike 22: reinforcing our commitment to NATO partners and allies, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
