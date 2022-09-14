Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3D MARINE DIVISION CELEBRATES 80 YEARS CLEAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The 3d Marine Division commemorated its 80th Anniversary during a battle colors rededication ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa Sept. 14, 2022. The Division, which earned the nickname “The Fighting Third,” was activated at Camp Elliot in San Diego, Sept. 16, 1942. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 04:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857785
    VIRIN: 220914-F-JV291-360
    Filename: DOD_109224157
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MARINE DIVISION CELEBRATES 80 YEARS CLEAN, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    Honor
    80th Anniversary
    3d Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT