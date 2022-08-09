Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Hinnamnor releif

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow 

    AFN Humphreys

    ROK and U.S. forces responded to assist the local citizens of Pohan, North Gyeongsang, in disaster relief efforts following Typhoon Hinnamnor.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 03:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857777
    VIRIN: 220908-A-JZ525-960
    Filename: DOD_109224097
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Typhoon Hinnamnor

