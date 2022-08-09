ROK and U.S. forces responded to assist the local citizens of Pohan, North Gyeongsang, in disaster relief efforts following Typhoon Hinnamnor.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 08:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857776
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-JZ525-896
|Filename:
|DOD_109224096
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Typhoon Hinnamnor Releif, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
