380th ECES and ELRS conduct RADR Training

The 380th Civil Engineer Squadron and 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training, August 15-19, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. RADR training ensures that even with a damaged runway or flight line, the 380th AEW is able to return to the fight in less than seven hours, to ensure ADAB is "Always Mission Ready, Never Second Best."
09.19.2022
09.19.2022
Video Productions
|Length:
00:04:04
|Location:
AL DHAFRA, AE
