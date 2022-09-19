Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th ECES and ELRS conduct RADR Training

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 380th Civil Engineer Squadron and 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training, August 15-19, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. RADR training ensures that even with a damaged runway or flight line, the 380th AEW is able to return to the fight in less than seven hours, to ensure ADAB is "Always Mission Ready, Never Second Best."

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 04:51
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 

    centcom
    Civil Engineers
    afcent
    Logistics Readiness
    380 aew
    RADR

