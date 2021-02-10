Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Navy medevac distressed mariner off Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    October 2, 2021 - More than 100 nautical miles from the Hawaii coastline, the crews of the USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) and a U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter medevac a distressed mariner.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 01:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Navy medevac distressed mariner off Hawaii, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    Navy
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
    MH 60 Seahawk

