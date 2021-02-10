Coast Guard, Navy medevac distressed mariner off Hawaii

October 2, 2021 - More than 100 nautical miles from the Hawaii coastline, the crews of the USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) and a U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter medevac a distressed mariner.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 01:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857773
|VIRIN:
|211002-G-G2014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109224048
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
