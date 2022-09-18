Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured 60-year-old man Sept. 18, 2022 from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, approximately 104 miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Multiple Coast Guard crews worked together to assist in the medevac of this injured man. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857758
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_109223808
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    USCG
    Atlantic City
    USCGC Tahoma
    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    D5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT