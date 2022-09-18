Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. Air National Guard celebrates Air Force's 75th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The D.C. Air National Guard celebrated the U.S. Air Force’s 75th Anniversary at the Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 17-18, 2022. The Air & Space Expo included aerial demonstrations and aircraft static displays with families, youth groups and veterans in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857756
    VIRIN: 220918-F-XC675-595
    Filename: DOD_109223765
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Air National Guard celebrates Air Force's 75th Anniversary, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    airshow
    anniversary
    DCguard
    AF75
    JBA22ASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT