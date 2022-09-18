The D.C. Air National Guard celebrated the U.S. Air Force’s 75th Anniversary at the Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 17-18, 2022. The Air & Space Expo included aerial demonstrations and aircraft static displays with families, youth groups and veterans in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857756
|VIRIN:
|220918-F-XC675-595
|Filename:
|DOD_109223765
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. Air National Guard celebrates Air Force's 75th Anniversary, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
