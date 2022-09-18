Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill celebrates 75 Years of Airpower

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill celebrates 75 Years of Airpower, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    6th Air Refueling Wing

