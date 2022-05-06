Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Keith Nightengale talks about lessons from D-Day and World War II

    ST. MERE EGLISE, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col (Ret) Keith Nightingale discusses the importance of DDay, and the importance to teach the next generation of Soldiers about military history.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 18:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857750
    VIRIN: 220605-A-ER020-001
    Filename: DOD_109223656
    Length: 00:08:49
    Location: ST. MERE EGLISE, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Keith Nightengale talks about lessons from D-Day and World War II, by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America's Contingency Corps
    Dday78
    European Support

