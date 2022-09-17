EC-130J Commando Solo Fini Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EC-130J Aircraft fly their final training flight at the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Diana Snyder)