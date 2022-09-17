Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130J Commando Solo Fini Flight

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    EC-130J Aircraft fly their final training flight at the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Diana Snyder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857731
    VIRIN: 220917-Z-OJ176-1001
    Filename: DOD_109223177
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, EC-130J Commando Solo Fini Flight, by Amn Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PA Air National Guard
    Commando Solo
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    EC130J
    EC130J Commando Solo

