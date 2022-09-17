EC-130J Commando Solo Fini Flight

EC-130J Aircraft fly their final training flight at the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Diana Snyder)
|09.17.2022
|09.17.2022 16:23
|B-Roll
|857731
|220917-Z-OJ176-1001
|DOD_109223177
|00:02:28
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|2
|2
