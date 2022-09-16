USS Chancellorsville Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) An MH-60R Helicopter assigned to the “SABERHAWKS” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-77) conducts flight operations with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea on Sept. 16, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 03:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857729
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-YS413-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109223048
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
