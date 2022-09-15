Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albanian EOD Team

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Video by Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Albanian EOD Team conducts training in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Lieutenant Klejdis Plaku, platoon leader of the Albanian EOD Team talks about the importance of training and the interoperability of supporting their allies.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    This work, Albanian EOD Team, by Anh Tuan Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    U.S. Army
    EOD
    Albania
    Stronger Together
    Saber Junction

