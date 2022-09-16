Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARMD Virtual Symposium - Day 1

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Mr. Hank Minitrez - Moderator
    Ms. Joyce Luton
    Director, Army Records Management Directorate
    Mr. Laurence Brewer
    NARA Chief Federal Records Officer
    Mr. Stuart W. Wells, NETCOM, A365 Program Manager

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857705
    Filename: DOD_109222422
    Length: 01:18:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMD Virtual Symposium - Day 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARMD2022

