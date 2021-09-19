HUD Video - 19 SEPT 2021

LAKE WORTH, Texas (September 19, 2021) - The head-up display (HUD) video from a T-45C Goshawk attached to Training Squadron (VT) 22 in Kingsville, Texas, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft ingested a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. (Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857696
|VIRIN:
|210919-N-N0436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109222254
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|LAKE WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
