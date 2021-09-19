Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HUD Video - 19 SEPT 2021

    LAKE WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    LAKE WORTH, Texas (September 19, 2021) - The head-up display (HUD) video from a T-45C Goshawk attached to Training Squadron (VT) 22 in Kingsville, Texas, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft ingested a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. (Released)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857696
    VIRIN: 210919-N-N0436-1001
    Filename: DOD_109222254
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LAKE WORTH, TX, US 

    t-45
    cnatra
    lake worth
    mishap

