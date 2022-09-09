Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts 9 fisheries boardings, issues 26 violations off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard boarding team team from Cutter Alligator, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat homeported in Galveston, Texas, observes the operations of a purse seine fishing vessel off the Texas coast, Sept. 9, 2022. During the Alligator’s recent living marine resources patrol, the crew boarded nine commercial fishing vessels and issued 26 violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Alligator)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Uscg
    boarding team
    living marine resources
    commercial fishing vessel
    LMR
    purse seine

