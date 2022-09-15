Camp Pendleton hosts 80th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, host the 80th annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 15, 2022. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado, Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)