    Camp Pendleton hosts 80th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle, Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, host the 80th annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 15, 2022. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado, Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857683
    VIRIN: 220916-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_109222153
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Camp Pendleton hosts 80th annual Evening Colors Ceremony, by LCpl Peyton Kahle, SSgt Donato Maffin and Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Historical
    Tradition
    Marines
    Evening Colors
    80th Anniversary

