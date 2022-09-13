Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Preparedness Kit

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857668
    VIRIN: 220914-F-AD372-1001
    Filename: DOD_109221964
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hurricane Preparedness Kit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Langley Eustis

