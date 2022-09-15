Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    From the Force is training FOR AIMEN, BY AIRMEN.
    These videos depict just in time training, 1-5 minute crowd sourced videos, and enhancing and encouraging innovation. Send your videos to FromTheForce@gmail.com with Name and Unit, along with a brief description of the video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 15:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857666
    VIRIN: 220915-F-GV306-082
    Filename: DOD_109221956
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Force, by TSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    TEC-U

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT