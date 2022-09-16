Moody Bridge Chat: Mindful Professionals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month's Bridge Chat is Mindful Professionals. As mindful professionals, we not only need to regularly assess our own physical, emotional and mental well-being but we need to check in on those around us. An organization filled with mindful, self-aware professionals effectively builds healthy individuals and facilitates a safe, strong bond among its members. Listen to these Flying Tigers talk about how they perform as mindful professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)