This month's Bridge Chat is Mindful Professionals. As mindful professionals, we not only need to regularly assess our own physical, emotional and mental well-being but we need to check in on those around us. An organization filled with mindful, self-aware professionals effectively builds healthy individuals and facilitates a safe, strong bond among its members. Listen to these Flying Tigers talk about how they perform as mindful professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857662
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-HU126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109221871
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody Bridge Chat: Mindful Professionals, by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
