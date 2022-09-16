Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody Bridge Chat: Mindful Professionals

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    This month's Bridge Chat is Mindful Professionals. As mindful professionals, we not only need to regularly assess our own physical, emotional and mental well-being but we need to check in on those around us. An organization filled with mindful, self-aware professionals effectively builds healthy individuals and facilitates a safe, strong bond among its members. Listen to these Flying Tigers talk about how they perform as mindful professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 14:58
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    23rd Wing
    Tigers Lead
    Moody Bridge Chat

