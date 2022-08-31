T.R.A.M.U. operates at U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers from across the First District complete HIV blood draws, immunizations, and record keeping in the Tailored Readiness Availability Mobile Unit, or T.R.A.M.U., based out of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while it is set up for the day at Station Rockland in Rockland, Maine on August 31, 2022. The team with the T.R.A.M.U. is also able to utilize the station facilities in order to do Physical Health Assessments (PHAs) and auditory testing or OMSEP for members who have difficulties finding time to complete their required medical readiness tests with everyday training and life. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)