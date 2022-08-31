Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T.R.A.M.U. operates at U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Volunteers from across the First District complete HIV blood draws, immunizations, and record keeping in the Tailored Readiness Availability Mobile Unit, or T.R.A.M.U., based out of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while it is set up for the day at Station Rockland in Rockland, Maine on August 31, 2022. The team with the T.R.A.M.U. is also able to utilize the station facilities in order to do Physical Health Assessments (PHAs) and auditory testing or OMSEP for members who have difficulties finding time to complete their required medical readiness tests with everyday training and life. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

