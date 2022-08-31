Volunteers from across the First District complete HIV blood draws, immunizations, and record keeping in the Tailored Readiness Availability Mobile Unit, or T.R.A.M.U., based out of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while it is set up for the day at Station Rockland in Rockland, Maine on August 31, 2022. The team with the T.R.A.M.U. is also able to utilize the station facilities in order to do Physical Health Assessments (PHAs) and auditory testing or OMSEP for members who have difficulties finding time to complete their required medical readiness tests with everyday training and life. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857656
|VIRIN:
|220831-G-IY621-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109221812
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, T.R.A.M.U. operates at U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland, by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT