Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12 Months; 12 Miles: A Heart Attack Survivor Shares His Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Following a heart health scare, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune beneficiary, George Cole, chose to commemorate his journey in a special way. With each step on his 12-mile walk, George honored his new opportunity at life and the people who supported him every step of the way.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857644
    VIRIN: 220917-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_109221682
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 Months; 12 Miles: A Heart Attack Survivor Shares His Story, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    DHA
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT