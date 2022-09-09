12 Months; 12 Miles: A Heart Attack Survivor Shares His Story

Following a heart health scare, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune beneficiary, George Cole, chose to commemorate his journey in a special way. With each step on his 12-mile walk, George honored his new opportunity at life and the people who supported him every step of the way.
09.09.2022
09.16.2022
Package
|Location:
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
