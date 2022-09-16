Airmen from the 57th Air Base Wing and 99th Air Base Wing held the official Prisoner of War (POW) Missing in Action (MIA) ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, September 16, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 13:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857643
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-LD225-389
|Filename:
|DOD_109221681
|Length:
|00:40:11
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis POW MIA Ceremony, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
