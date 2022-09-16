Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis POW MIA Ceremony

    NV, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 57th Air Base Wing and 99th Air Base Wing held the official Prisoner of War (POW) Missing in Action (MIA) ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, September 16, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857643
    VIRIN: 220916-F-LD225-389
    Filename: DOD_109221681
    Length: 00:40:11
    Location: NV, US

    POW
    MIA
    ACC
    Nellis

