Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Rappel Master course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, in Sept. 2022. The participants practiced rappelling out of UH-60 Black Hawks on Sept. 14. The Iowa National Guard's Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment provided the aircraft, and the course was taught by a mobile training team from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857637
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-YJ938-258
|Filename:
|DOD_109221651
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rappel Master Course - Aircraft Rappelling at Camp Dodge, by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UH-60 Black Hawk
Aviation
LEAVE A COMMENT