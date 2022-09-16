Rappel Master Course - Aircraft Rappelling at Camp Dodge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Rappel Master course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, in Sept. 2022. The participants practiced rappelling out of UH-60 Black Hawks on Sept. 14. The Iowa National Guard's Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment provided the aircraft, and the course was taught by a mobile training team from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock)