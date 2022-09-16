Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappel Master Course - Aircraft Rappelling at Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Rappel Master course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, in Sept. 2022. The participants practiced rappelling out of UH-60 Black Hawks on Sept. 14. The Iowa National Guard's Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment provided the aircraft, and the course was taught by a mobile training team from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Iowa National Guard
    Mobile Training Team
    Rappel Master
    1-171st Aviation Regiment
    Army National Guard Warrior Training Center
    weeklyvideos

